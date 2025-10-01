Foreign investments push Phl external liabilities to $68.3B in June

The Philippines’ net external liability under its International Investment Position (IIP) climbed to $68.3 billion in June, as foreign investors continued to place more funds into the country compared to Filipinos’ investments abroad, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed.

The figure marked a 44.1 percent increase from the $47.4 billion posted a year earlier, and a 9.8 percent rise from the $62.2 billion recorded in March.

According to the BSP, the increase was mainly driven by a 2.7 percent growth in foreign investments in Philippine assets, which reached $325.2 billion by end-June.

In contrast, Philippine investments in foreign assets grew at a slower pace of 0.9 percent, amounting to $256.9 billion.

The IIP provides a snapshot of the value of foreign financial assets and liabilities at a given point in time. It is widely used by policymakers, investors, and analysts to assess the country’s external vulnerability and resilience, showing what the Philippines owns abroad versus what it owes to the rest of the world.

The BSP noted that while higher external liabilities indicate rising exposure, the sustained inflow of foreign investments also underscores continued investor confidence in the Philippine economy.