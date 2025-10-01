Food supply ample in Cebu after the 6.9 quake — DA

Agriculture Secretary Francis Tiu Laurel assured that food supplies in the province of Cebu were ample after the deadly 6.9 earthquake in the province on Tuesday night.

“Unfortunately, we saw the photos, and we are very saddened that there are casualties. As of the moment, we are food secure in that area, because as far as we are concerned, we have enough supplies. I also ordered the offering of P20 rice for at least one month to help the residents while recovering,” said Tiu-Laurel during an ambush interview at the opening of the 47th ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry Meeting on Wednesday at Conrad Hotel, Pasay City.

He clarified that the P20 rice program would only be offered to the quake-affected areas of Cebu.

“It will be identified by our people who are already on the ground. We will know this afternoon what these areas are, aside from Bogo City, which is the epicenter of the earthquake,” he added.

Based on the latest report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, recorded deaths from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake are now 26, feared to could rise as search and rescue operations continue in northern towns, where several families remain buried under rubble.