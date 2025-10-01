Power can be as fleeting as a candle flame, illuminating brilliance for a moment before succumbing to darkness.

This humorous rivalry between former Senate president Francis “Chiz” Escudero and former speaker Martin Romualdez illustrates their fall from grace.

Once respected for their political insight and influence, both beleaguered gentlemen in Congress now find themselves in the midst of a public spectacle.

Appreciate the typhoons, the actual test of humanity’s folly. Their occurrence serves as an eye-opener for Filipinos and an excellent lesson for political science students on the importance of accountability, integrity, and the true essence of public service.

Escudero and Romualdez are currently embroiled in serious scandals involving ghost projects and substandard flood control initiatives — no more beating around the bush or relying on parliamentary courtesy.

Both individuals are accused of accepting bribes related to purportedly irregular flood control projects funded by their budget allocations. The main difference in the allegations concerns the amount of money involved, with Romualdez accused of taking a larger sum than Escudero.

On Monday, Escudero accused Romualdez of being the architect of a “script and sarsuela” aimed at diverting public attention away from these anomalies. He claimed that Romualdez made a desperate attempt to protect himself and his allies from being held accountable, all while senators were unjustly made the scapegoats.

Romualdez, in turn, responded with equal fervor, dismissing Escudero’s statements as recycled attacks, asserting that the senator failed to clarify his role in the ongoing issues.

I’m uncertain whose narrative contains the truth or only partial truths. But both gentlemen can very well defend themselves in a court of law if and when charges are brought against them.

There’s nothing more disheartening than witnessing leaders, who should exemplify public duty, descend into finger-pointing and deflection when confronted with serious allegations.

Both men have fallen into the trap of political gamesmanship, where the focus shifts from the pressing needs of the people to personal reputations and party loyalties.

Escudero’s call for unity in resisting manipulation from within their ranks is commendable; yet, his accusations against Romualdez point to a larger problem — the issue of selective justice.

Some congressmen, including Romualdez, seem to have a level of immunity from accountability.

Why do some seem to evade scrutiny while others are quickly targeted? The imbalance creates an environment ripe for skepticism and fuels the public’s discontent.

The implications of their spat extend beyond their personal ambitions. As they engage in this political theater, the urgent needs of the citizens affected by flooding and infrastructure failures remain sidelined.

The truth is that both men once had the potential to champion the causes of their constituents. Their current fixation on defending their legacies instead of addressing the issues at hand indicates a significant lapse in fulfilling their elected responsibilities.

Escudero and Romualdez have resorted to shielding themselves from accusations while the real issues linger unresolved.

Honestly, I do not feel sorry for them; I feel sorry for the Filipinos who must endure the antics and corruption of politicians.