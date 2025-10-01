ePLDT launches Pilipinas AI

ePLDT on Monday launched Pilipinas AI, a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence solutions stack in the country, developed in partnership with Dell Technologies and Katonic AI.

The platform aims to address key challenges in latency, security, and AI availability, while also supporting data governance and sovereignty.

ePLDT President and CEO Victor Genuino welcomed selected members of the media to the launch, underscoring the importance of strengthening the country’s AI ecosystem. He noted that AI has become a critical driver of growth for both micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and large corporations.

To back its AI initiatives, ePLDT leverages its Vitro data center, a tier-3 certified and tier-4 ready facility. The center is equipped with its own 50MW power station, a 2N uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and a standby automatic transfer switch (ATS) with generators capable of running continuously for 72 hours.

Vitro also carries ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 23001 certifications, ensuring global standards for quality management, information security, and business continuity.

Moving forward, Pilipinas AI is positioned as a competitive solution for organizations building their AI capabilities, with ePLDT ready to serve both domestic and international markets.