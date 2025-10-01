Ejercito gains Executive backing for key measures

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito on Wednesday welcomed the inclusion of five of his priority measures in the Marcos administration’s Common Legislative Agenda (CLA), reaffirming his commitment to push for reforms that will improve infrastructure planning, healthcare, local governance, and social protection.

The development follows the recent Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting, where the executive and legislative branches agreed on a list of 44 priority bills for the 20th Congress.

Among the priority bills are the Masterplan for Infrastructure and National Development (MIND) Act, the amendments to the Universal Healthcare (UHC) Law, Magna Carta for Barangays, amendments to Masustansyang Pagkain or the Expanded Feeding Program, and the proposal to regulate online gambling.

“Napapanahon na talaga ang mga panukalang ito, at maganda ring nakikita natin na mahalaga ito sa administrasyon. Lalo na pagdating sa pagpapabuti ng ating imprastruktura (These proposed measures are truly timely, and it’s good to see that the administration also recognizes their importance — especially when it comes to improving our infrastructure),” he said.

“Kapag naipasa natin agad ang masterplan, maiiwasan na ang mga hindi pinagplanuhan at patse-patseng proyekto (If we pass the masterplan soon, we can avoid poorly planned and piecemeal projects),” he added.

Ejercito emphasized that the MIND Act aims to create a long-term, institutionalized infrastructure blueprint that would prevent "piecemeal" and politically driven projects. The measure seeks to ensure continuity in infrastructure planning and implementation across administrations.

As principal author of the original Universal Healthcare Act, Ejercito is now pushing for amendments to bolster funding mechanisms and improve implementation, noting that gaps in execution continue to prevent Filipinos from fully accessing healthcare services.

“The promise of UHC must be realized — not in paper, but in the lives of our people,” he said.

Through the proposed Magna Carta for Barangays, Ejercito advocates for greater support and autonomy for barangay officials and units — what he calls “the heart of governance.”

The bill seeks to institutionalize regular salaries, benefits, and capacity-building programs for barangay officials.

Ejercito’s amendments to the Masustansyang Pagkain Act aim to broaden the reach of school- and community-based feeding programs, with a focus on addressing child malnutrition and hunger.

“No child should go hungry,” Ejercito said. “We must expand our feeding programs to ensure every Filipino child receives the nutrition they need to grow and thrive.”

The senator also backed proposals to regulate online gambling, citing rising concerns about its social impacts.

Further, Ejercito called for tighter safeguards to shield Filipino families from the risks of addiction, exploitation, and crime associated with unregulated digital betting platforms.

Ejercito, who serves as Senate Deputy Majority Leader, reiterated his support for the Marcos administration’s development goals.

“I am determined to work closely with my colleagues and the Executive branch to deliver reforms that matter most to our people,” he said.