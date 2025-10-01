Eat, shop, travel

No, my column title today is not a deliberate attempt to be a copycat of the Julia Roberts-starred movie Eat, Love, Pray based on the memoir of Elizabeth Gilbert that chronicled all her pleasurable eating discoveries in Italy; finding her center, meditation and praying in India and finding her one true romance in Bali and loving every inch of the island paradise.
Two major events are the reasons for the title that captures essence, objectives and offerings and they are World Travel Expo and the Korean Food Festival.
World Travel Expo
The World Travel Expo (WTE) celebrates its ninth year with a bigger and grander objective, which is, of course, to bring the spotlight to the Philippines as center of the tourism universe, and this will be heralded in two major events on 17 to 19 October at SPACE, One Ayala, Makati City and 14 to 16 November in Manila.
The major tourist draws of the Philippines include white sand beaches and their inviting waters, exhilarating mountain climbs, tempting waterfalls, al fresco dining, hole-in-the-wall iconic food establishments, popular and traditional culture; the congeniality, hospitality and the welcoming and warm smiles of the people; and happy chaos, rhythm and vibe of the cosmopolitan cities.
Event organizer Miles Caballero of AD Asia Events Group OPC said during the launch of the expo: “I am most thankful to our partners and attendees because you are not just here to witness a launch. All of you present believe in the spirit of travel and in what the World Travel Expo is all about and what is it for.”
Caballero said the ninth year aims not only to deliver travel deals but also to foster collaboration, cultural appreciation and community-building within the industry.
“Year nine is about reigniting the passion for discovery, strengthening industry partnerships and celebrating the role of travel in connecting cultures,” she said.
“We all know what’s going on in the country right now — I won’t enumerate them anymore,” she said. “But I believe this is the perfect time for us to instead highlight what is still beautiful in the Philippines: the land, our people, and hospitality.”
She ended: “From Luzon to Mindanao, there is so much to be proud of and so much to discover. We have to come together, now more than ever, and show the world that beauty still lives in the Philippines.”
During the briefing, present were both established and first-time participants from hotels, cruise lines and travel agencies across the country.
The World Travel Expo is a one-stop shop for travelers as those who visit and join will discover that anything and everything about travel are available such as airfare, hotel and tour packages, cultural showcases, raffles, lifestyle booths and regional products. Local and international exhibitors will include airlines, resorts, cruise lines and tourism boards.
Korean Festival
With performers dressed up as a handsome Jusang Jeonha (His Majesty, the King) and a pretty Jungheon Mama (Her Royal Highness the Queen) to welcome guests, a buchaechum (Korean fan dance) signaled the start of the celebration of the Korean Festival at the Landers Superstore Arca South.
The Korean cultural invasion in the Philippines continues to flourish in the festival, which is ongoing until 19 October.
What to expect, food-wise, are Korean-produced snacks and frozen items, ready-to-eat spicy chicken and kimchi. Also, up for grabs are home essentials, laundry needs, bath and beauty products and more.
Present during the festival launch were Korean Ambassador to the Philippines, His Excellency Sang-Hwa Lee who officially cut the ceremonial ribbon; Filipino artists Empress Schuck and Jameson Blake and other Korean nationals based in Manila.