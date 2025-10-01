Eat, shop, travel

No, my column title today is not a deliberate attempt to be a copycat of the Julia Roberts-starred movie Eat, Love, Pray based on the memoir of Elizabeth Gilbert that chronicled all her pleasurable eating discoveries in Italy; finding her center, meditation and praying in India and finding her one true romance in Bali and loving every inch of the island paradise.

Two major events are the reasons for the title that captures essence, objectives and offerings and they are World Travel Expo and the Korean Food Festival.

World Travel Expo

The World Travel Expo (WTE) celebrates its ninth year with a bigger and grander objective, which is, of course, to bring the spotlight to the Philippines as center of the tourism universe, and this will be heralded in two major events on 17 to 19 October at SPACE, One Ayala, Makati City and 14 to 16 November in Manila.

The major tourist draws of the Philippines include white sand beaches and their inviting waters, exhilarating mountain climbs, tempting waterfalls, al fresco dining, hole-in-the-wall iconic food establishments, popular and traditional culture; the congeniality, hospitality and the welcoming and warm smiles of the people; and happy chaos, rhythm and vibe of the cosmopolitan cities.

Event organizer Miles Caballero of AD Asia Events Group OPC said during the launch of the expo: “I am most thankful to our partners and attendees because you are not just here to witness a launch. All of you present believe in the spirit of travel and in what the World Travel Expo is all about and what is it for.”