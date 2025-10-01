DTI imposes 60-day price freeze in Cebu after deadly 6.9 quake

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Wednesday imposed a 60-day price freeze on basic necessities across Cebu after Governor Pamela Baricuatro placed the province under a state of calamity following the deadly 6.9 magnitude earthquake Tuesday night.

According to Trade Secretary Cristina Roque, the enforcement is aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to fully mobilize all government efforts for the relief and rescue of affected residents.

She said that as of Wednesday, DTI monitoring teams in field offices had been deployed to actively inspect markets, verify prices, and guarantee an adequate and continuous supply of basic goods in affected communities.

Roque emphasized that ensuring the affordability and steady supply of essential goods remains a top priority in DTI’s response.

“We recognize the heavy toll this disaster has brought to families. Beyond enforcing the price freeze, our priority is to ensure that prices and supplies are affordable and stable. DTI will be vigilant in making sure that consumers are protected from undue price increases,” said Secretary Roque.

Roque also urged consumers to report price increases and possible price manipulation through email at ReportToSec@dti.gov.ph or by calling the 1-DTI (1-384) hotline.