DoT urges tourists to stay alert after Cebu quake

The Department of Tourism (DoT) has advised all tourists to remain alert following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on 30 September, with tremors felt across the Visayas and parts of Luzon and Mindanao.

“Tourists are advised to confirm the status of destinations before traveling. Several tourist sites in affected areas may be closed while safety inspections are ongoing,” the DoT said.

The department did not specify which sites were damaged by the calamity.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, a Cebuana, flew to Cebu on Wednesday via a Philippine Air Force plane to personally inspect the extent of the damage to tourist sites.

“After the 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu last night, I contacted the Office of the President and the Secretaries of National Defense, Transportation, Public Works and Highways, and Health to request urgent assistance for Cebu following coordination with local officials,” Frasco said in a Facebook post.

She added that she also coordinated with DoT officials, regional directors, and airport and port authorities to check on the status of gateways and ensure the welfare of affected communities, tourists, and tourism front-liners.

“I have directed TIEZA (Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority) to deploy inspection teams to assess the extent of damage to heritage churches in Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Tabogon, and San Remigio, as well as key tourism establishments in Cebu City and northern Cebu. These assessments will guide the next steps to ensure safety and provide appropriate support,” Frasco said.

One of the heavily damaged churches was the centuries-old Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima Church in Daanbantayan, Cebu, as confirmed by the archdiocese.