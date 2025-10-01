DOT chief joins Cabinet to assess Cebu quake damage, aids tourism workers

Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco joined fellow Cabinet members in Cebu to assess the impact of a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the province on the night of September 29, leaving deaths, injuries, and widespread damage. Cebu has since been placed under a state of calamity.

Heeding President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s call for swift assistance, Secretary Frasco, alongside Department of National Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Department of Health officials, and local government units, visited the epicenter in Bogo City to coordinate relief and support.

“After the 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu last night, I contacted the Office of the President and the Secretaries of National Defense, Transportation, Public Works and Highways, and Health to request urgent assistance for Cebu following coordination with local officials. I also coordinated with DOT officials, Regional Directors, and airport and port authorities to check on the status of gateways and ensure the welfare of affected communities, tourists, and tourism frontliners,” Secretary Frasco said.

She also directed the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) to deploy teams to evaluate damage to heritage churches and key tourism establishments in northern Cebu, Cebu City, and nearby towns.

“I have directed TIEZA to deploy inspection teams to assess the extent of damage to heritage churches in Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Tabogon, and San Remigio, as well as key tourism establishments in Cebu City and northern Cebu. These assessments will guide the next steps to ensure safety and provide appropriate support,” she added.

Damage to tourism establishments, heritage sites

As of 1 October, 5 PM, DOT Central Visayas reported 80 tourism establishments, 21 tourist sites, 36 accommodation establishments, and 23 other tourism infrastructures damaged. Among affected heritage sites are:

Fort San Pedro

Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima, Daanbantayan – heavily damaged coral stone church

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Bantayan – partial damage

San Isidro Labrador Church, Tabogon – facade and roof collapsed

Capelinha de Fatima Replica, San Remigio – severe structural damage

San Juan Nepomuceno Parish, San Remigio – damage under inspection

Several roads and bridges in Bogo, Tabuelan, Medellin, and San Remigio were reported impassable, while a landslide occurred in Barangay Kal-anan, Tabogon. Shoreline residents in Daanbantayan were evacuated following seawater recession. Power and telecommunication services are disrupted in parts of northern Cebu.

Tourism workers, stranded tourists

A total of 711 tourism workers were affected, including staff from hotels, resorts, restaurants, travel agencies, and transport services. Fifteen tourists were reportedly stranded, with the DOT coordinating accommodations and safe transfers for affected visitors.

Relief efforts, support programs

The DOT continues coordination with local government units, disaster response units, and tourism stakeholders to facilitate rapid assessment, relief, and restoration. Assistance for affected tourism workers includes food packs, while affected micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can access support through the Turismo Asenso Loan Program in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry and Small Business Corporation.

Tourists in need of assistance may contact: