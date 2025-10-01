DOH vows additional PhilHealth benefits

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, 1 Oct., vowed to increase the benefits of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s plan to increase the state insurer's funds by P60 billion through the proposed budget for 2026.

During the hearing on the Senate Committee on Finance Subcommittee on Health, chaired by Senator Pia Cayetano, Herbosa disclosed the PhilHealth's actions.

Herbosa, who also serves as the Chair of the Board of PhilHealth, said that benefits for diseases that are the leading causes of death among Filipinos ,such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer, will be increased.

"Our President wants PhilHealth to further increase the contribution to our health expenses so we will also increase dental and mental health benefits," the Health secretary said.

Herbosa also assured that the Zero Balance Billing will continue, which may also cover large public hospitals in the provinces and cities.

"The DOH has a proposal to have a new line item in the General Appropriations Act, which we will call 'Zero Balance Billing support for Level 2 and Level 3 [local government unit] hospitals," he continued.

"This is not just for DOH hospitals. If it is funded, it will be very helpful," he added.