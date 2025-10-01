DOH investigating unfinished health facility in Zamboanga

The Department of Health (DOH) disclosed that it is investigating an unfinished health facility in the Zamboanga Region constructed by a Discaya-owned firm.

During the DOH budget hearing, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said the contractor of the project was St. Timothy Construction Corp., which is owned by the Discayas, who are being probed in connection with questionable flood control projects.

"I tasked the regional director to investigate it, and of course, there's due process. We'll go through the whole process," Herbosa said.

Asked if the DOH would like the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) to also have a hand in the probe, Herbosa said, "it would be nice."

However, he stressed that the DOH has its own internal process, but if it doesn't work, "they will submit" to the ICI.

Meanwhile, Senator Win Gatchalian also pointed out several uncompleted DOH infrastructure projects.

"I saw a 2024 Commission on Audit report, and the number of contracts not completed on time is 123, with a value of about P11 billion. That means P11 billion has been spent, but the projects were not completed. That’s how much money is pending,” Gatchalian said.

Herbosa explained that the contracts covered various projects, including local government primary care facilities and DOH hospitals.

He, however, assured that the DOH would investigate why these projects were already paid in full despite being uncompleted.

“The point here is that this is P11.5 billion that we cannot use. Because of poor planning, lack of coordination, and poor execution, P11.5 billion got stuck. Submit to the committee the details of the P11.5 billion, including the super health centers and other facilities,” Gatchalian said.