DOH deploys team to quake-hit Cebu

The Department of Health (DOH) has sent its medical team to quake-hit Bogo City in Cebu following the 6.7-magnitude temblor that struck the province on Tuesday night, 30 September.

The DOH reported that doctors, nurses, and personnel of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and the Cebu South Medical Center deployed teams to nearby areas, especially in Bogo City.

Further, DOH Centers for Health Development in Central and Eastern Visayas are also coordinating with their regional counterparts in the Office of Civil Defense.

The DOH advised residents in affected areas to heed all instructions and advice from their local government units and to brace for possible aftershocks.

Meanwhile, the Cebu quake death toll has risen to 53, according to the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Office.

Of the figure, 30 are from Bogo City, 11 are from San Remigio, 10 are from Medellin, one Sogod, and one Tabuelan.

As of writing, 611 aftershocks have been logged following the tremor.