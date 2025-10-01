DHSUD launches shelter month with 4PH milestones

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Wednesday opened this year’s National Shelter Month by highlighting major milestones under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program.

In a keynote message read by Senior Undersecretary Sharon Faith Paquiz, DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling cited two breakthroughs in the rollout of the nationwide housing program.

First, the University of the Philippines approved a memorandum of agreement to launch the pilot rental housing project for informal settler families inside UP Diliman.

“This is just the start. More rental housing projects will follow under the directive of President Marcos Jr., all aimed at giving families a more decent and dignified life,” Aliling said.

Second, families who have lived for decades in areas covered by old presidential proclamations will soon receive Certificates of Award, giving them long-awaited security of tenure.

“This will provide assurance and peace of mind to our countrymen who have lived for years on land they don’t legally own,” Aliling said.

With the theme “Build Homes, Build Happiness,” the DHSUD opened exhibit booths at its central office and recognized regional offices that achieved a “zero backlog” on regulatory work.

Stakeholders from the housing sector also pledged their support to the agency’s efforts.

“No Filipino will be left behind. We are not only building houses — we are creating communities, restoring dignity, and opening doors of opportunity,” Aliling said.

“This celebration is not only about looking back at what we have achieved. It is about what lies ahead — homes to be built, lives to be uplifted, and dreams to be realized. When we build homes, we strengthen the nation. And when we build happiness, we fulfill the highest purpose of public service,” he said.