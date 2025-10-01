Devant unveils 98-inch TV at Luxe Hub opening in Makati

Devant has made a bold entrance into the high-end television market with the launch of its 98-inch Devant TV at the Luxe Hub in Anson’s Makati. The event featured immersive product demonstrations, a tech talk, and raffle highlights, drawing attention from tech enthusiasts and media alike.

The new flagship model boasts 4K UHD clarity, TruMotion, Game Mode ALLM, ThinQ AI, and webOS smart features, catering to Filipino households seeking a premium viewing experience.

To celebrate the launch, Devant announced a special promotion: from 15 October to 30 December 2025, every purchase of an 85” to 98” Quantum TV comes with a free microwave oven.

“Devant is strategically investing in bigger, smarter technologies while ensuring Filipinos get more value from their purchase,” said a company spokesperson.