Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Thursday (2 October 2025)
Published on

RAT

Love: If there is sulking or jealousy, address it now, not in the next fight.

Health: Eat more fruits, especially if you are lacking sleep.

Career: A good day to submit proposals or apply for a new role

Wealth: You might find a new online source of income.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Place a yellow pouch under the working desk to attract luck for side hustles.

OX

Love: Is there a silent treatment between you two? It is better if you make the first move.

Health: A good day for physical activity, even just a brisk walk.

Career: If you are waiting for feedback, it might arrive today.

Wealth: You will receive news about a rebate, refund, or discount.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a red string bracelet to ward off envy and gain respect from colleagues.

TIGER

Love: An ex or former partner might return or visit. Are you ready?

Health: Avoid staying up late, especially with consecutive deadlines.

Career: An offer may come from an acquaintance; it is good to think it over.

Wealth: A good day to buy something you have been saving up for.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 7

Advice: Place a white stone in the room to ease tension in relationships or family.

RABBIT

Love: A good day to go on a date or reconnect with someone you have long been chatting with.

Health: Drink tea with honey or lemon for sore throat or fatigue.

Career: A boss or client will say “good job.” Remember this.

Wealth: You may receive a sudden tip or small reward.

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 3

Advice: Place a gold coin in your coin jar to attract new luck in daily income.

DRAGON

Love: You do not need to act to be loved; just show your true self.

Health: Keep the workspace clean to avoid eye and head fatigue.

Career: An opportunity may come if you are open to collaboration.

Wealth: A good day to start a new budget plan.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Place a blue pouch near your working area to boost luck in digital and remote work.

SNAKE

Love: You will feel excitement today from a simple message.

Health: Do not forget to bring water; hydration is key.

Career: The right person will notice your effort; do not lose hope.

Wealth: You may get a new client or buyer.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 8

Advice: Place a green plant in the room to refresh stagnant energy in money and motivation.

HORSE

Love: If you want to say something, say it now. Not every moment comes back.

Health: Rest if you feel weak; you might be dehydrated.

Career: You will receive advice that can help you perform better at work.

Wealth: You may receive an overdue payment.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 5

Advice: Place a silver coin in your wallet to reset money energy and remove delayed payments.

GOAT

Love: Sometimes a simple “how are you?” begins a deeper connection.

Health: You might need to help a colleague; it will benefit you too.

Career: You could earn from selling an item you previously overlooked.

Wealth: Place a silver coin in your wallet to reset money energy and remove delayed payments.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 9

Advice: Place a yellow notebook on your working table to boost focus and idea-to-income flow.

MONKEY

Love: There might be slight jealousy, but it only shows genuine care.

Health: Be cautious of spoiled food; avoid stomach aches.

Career: You may be recognized for your performance.

Wealth: Small earnings could start coming in and growing.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Place a green pouch beside your laptop for luck in online engagements and sales.

ROOSTER

Love: If you like someone, show it through actions, not just emojis.

Health: Avoid stress eating; focus on nourishment instead of comfort.

Career: Good news may come from a boss or past client.

Wealth: You might receive a partial or advance payment.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 4

Advice: Place a red charm in your wallet so you will not run short at the start of the month.

DOG

Love: If both of you are tired, take a break; sometimes rest is all you need, not separation.

Health: Take a morning walk; even briefly, it will lighten your mood.

Career: A favorable day for brainstorming or team discussions.

Wealth: You could get a discount or free item if you stay alert.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 7

Advice: Place a white paper under your ledger or notebook to keep a clear cash flow throughout the month.

PIG

Love: A new acquaintance may become someone special if you allow it.

Health: Do not let exhaustion build up; rest when needed.

Career: You may get a sudden work request, but you can finish it.

Wealth: Luck in commission or tip-based income.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 1

Advice: Place a blue charm in your working corner for protection and to attract new deals or contract.

feng shui Horoscope

