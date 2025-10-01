Chie Filomeno ni-reject?

Usap-usapan sa social media na rejection your honor ang sinapit ng starlet na si Chie Filomeno mula sa pamilya ni Matthew Lhuillier.

Lately kasi ay natsitsismis si Chie kay Matthew matapos kumalat ang chikang hiwalay na ang dalaga kay Jake Cuenca.

Ang chika pa, labis daw na dinamdam ni Jake ang pakikipaghiwalay ni Chie sa kanya at ilang oras din itong humagulgol.

Anyway, may post sa JB Entertainment Hub Facebook page na hindi pabor ang mga Lhuillier sa relasyon ni Chie kay Matthew.

"Chie Filomeno and Matthew Lhuillier’s relationship is once again in the spotlight after revelations that Matthew’s family reportedly conducted an investigation into Chie. According to insiders, the family discovered matters about the actress that they allegedly did not approve of—leading to their disfavor of the romance.

"The issue was also mentioned in Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update on YouTube, where the topic of family disapproval was brought to light, further fueling public speculation.

"As of now, both Chie and Matthew have not released any statements regarding the controversy, leaving fans eager to see how the couple will address the growing family tension."

'Yan ang buong report sa nasabing Facebook page.

Samantala, sinagot naman ni Chie ang tsismis about Matthew sa kanyang Instagram Story.

"I've been reading and hearing a lot these past few days and I ask that my past relationship, my present life, and the Lhuillier family be left out of this issue."

"They don't deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing to do with them," she added, noting that "no further statements will be made at this time. I kindly ask that people refrain from speculation or intrusions into my private affairs," say ni Chie.

"I may be a public figure, but I am not public property. I ask that my private life remain private," dagdag pa niya.

Nagkakilala sina Chie at Matthew nang i-promote ng una ang local beer brand ng mga Lhuillier.