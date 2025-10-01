Cebu tourism hit by 6.9-magnitude quake; DOT deploys assistance teams

Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco joined Cabinet members on Wednesday, 1 October, to assess damage in Cebu Province following a destructive 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the area Tuesday night. The province has been placed under a state of calamity.

Acting on the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Secretary Frasco, together with Department of National Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Department of Health officials, and local government units, coordinated relief efforts in Bogo City and other affected areas, including the epicenter.

Accompanied by her husband, Cebu 5th District Representative Duke Frasco, Secretary Frasco personally ensured the welfare of residents and tourism workers.

“After the 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu last night, I contacted the Office of the President and the Secretaries of National Defense, Transportation, Public Works and Highways, and Health to request urgent assistance for Cebu following coordination with local officials. I also coordinated with DOT officials, Regional Directors, and airport and port authorities to check on the status of gateways and ensure the welfare of affected communities, tourists, and tourism frontliners,” Frasco said in a statement.

The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) has deployed inspection teams to assess damage to heritage churches in Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Tabogon, and San Remigio, as well as key tourism establishments in Cebu City and northern Cebu.

According to DOT Central Visayas, as of Wednesday 5 PM, the quake damaged 80 tourism establishments, 21 tourist sites, 36 accommodation establishments, and 23 other tourism infrastructures. A total of 711 tourism workers were affected, including staff from hotels, resorts, restaurants, travel agencies, and transport services.

Fifteen tourists were reported stranded, with most already relocated or extending stays in safe accommodations.

Heritage sites affected include:

Fort San Pedro

Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima, Daanbantayan – heavily damaged

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Bantayan – partial damage

San Isidro Labrador Church, Tabogon – facade and roof collapsed

Capelinha de Fatima Replica, San Remigio – severe structural damage

San Juan Nepomuceno Parish, San Remigio – under inspection

Infrastructure damage also includes impassable roads and bridges in Bogo, Tabuelan, Medellin, and San Remigio. A landslide occurred in Barangay Kal-anan, Tabogon, while shoreline residents in Daanbantayan were evacuated following the receding of seawater.

Power outages and telecommunication disruptions were reported in parts of northern Cebu. Tourists are advised to keep mobile phones charged and follow official updates.

The DOT is coordinating with local government units, disaster response units, and tourism stakeholders to ensure safety, provide food packs, and restore affected sites. Tourism micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) may seek assistance through the Turismo Asenso Loan Program in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Small Business Corporation (SB Corp.).

Tourists needing assistance can contact: