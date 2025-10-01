Cebu in ruins

Rescue teams in Cebu were scrambling to pull survivors from collapsed buildings after a powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck late Tuesday night, leaving at least 69 dead and more than 140 injured. With hundreds of aftershocks still rattling the region and nightfall hampering operations, authorities fear the toll could climb.

In Bogo City and San Remigio, the hardest-hit areas, rescuers worked through darkness and aftershocks to search for people feared trapped under the rubble. “There could be people still buried beneath collapsed structures,” said provincial rescue official Wilson Ramos.

The tremor struck at 9:59 p.m., with its epicenter traced 21 kilometers northeast of Bogo City, at a shallow depth of five kilometers. It was initially measured by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) at magnitude 6.7, later upgraded to 6.9.

Widespread damage reported

The quake reduced school and commercial buildings to rubble, damaged roads, and left residents rattled across Cebu province. Dramatic footage showed an old church belfry on Bantayan Island collapsing as terrified residents ran for safety.

Jollibee and McDonald’s branches in Bogo were not spared. Jollibee franchise holder Joshua Ouano-Dizon said they may have to shell out P40 million for repairs.

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon placed the initial damage to roads and bridges at P2 billion as more than 100 pieces of heavy equipment were mobilized. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will also repair the Bogo Cebu provincial hospital.

The Cebu provincial government issued urgent calls for medical volunteers and supplies, while Governor Pamela Baricuatro urged residents to remain calm, move to open areas, and brace for more aftershocks.

The tremor also triggered widespread power outages before service was restored in parts of Cebu and neighboring islands. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported 379 aftershocks as of Wednesday morning.

Death toll mounts

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said most of the deaths in Cebu City were caused by falling debris.

OCD officer-in-charge Asec. Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV reported 29 confirmed deaths but said the toll could climb, with unvalidated reports placing it at around 60.

“As we speak, we are seeing this number as high as 60 individuals reported to have perished in this earthquake,” Alejandro said in a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

The OCD recorded casualties in the following areas: Bogo City 30, San Remegio 22, Medellin 10, Tobogon 5, Sogod 1 and Tabuelan 1.

In San Remigio town, a sports gymnasium that collapsed during a basketball game claimed the lives of 22 people. Among the fatalities were three Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel identified as Seaman Second Class Lawrence Palomo, Apprentice Seaman Jujay Mahusay, and Apprentice Seaman Ert Cart Dacunes.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the families of our fallen personnel. Their dedication to the service and their camaraderie with our fellow uniformed men and women will always be remembered,” PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said.

Police confirmed that a child died after being pinned by debris while asleep at home. Rescue teams continued to validate reports of more casualties in neighboring towns.

Army, police deployed

The Philippine Army and Philippine National Police mobilized personnel and resources to help rescue and relief operations in quake-hit Central Visayas.

The Army deployed 158 personnel from the 53rd Engineer Brigade equipped with rescue gear and an ambulance to Cebu, Negros Occidental, Northern Samar, Tacloban City, and Iloilo. So far, they have rescued five individuals, assisted five others, and recovered four bodies.

Meanwhile, PNP Acting Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police units were among the first on the scene, with reinforcements deployed to support search and rescue operations.

He ordered Police Regional Office 7 to activate its Disaster Incident Management Task Group, conduct rapid damage assessments, and provide real-time updates.

Nartatez also placed the PNP Engineering Service on standby to inspect damaged buildings, including heritage sites and government facilities.

Aftershocks continued, complicating recovery efforts, as authorities reported casualties and widespread damage to homes, churches and power lines.

Marcos: Help on way

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has mobilized government agencies to help the communities affected by the magnitude-6.9 earthquake.

In a statement, Marcos offered his condolences to the families that lost loved ones and prayers for the injured.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the families who lost loved ones, and my prayers include the safety of the injured and all those affected by the earthquake,” he said.

He added that the Office of Civil Defense and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council are leading response operations. “I urge everyone to remain alert and follow the advice of your local government. Together, we will rebuild the affected communities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian said 300,000 family food packs were ready for immediate distribution across Cebu. DSWD Central Visayas is coordinating with local government units, with P379 million in standby funds and 2.4 million prepositioned food packs nationwide.

Sara also condoles

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte expressed her condolences to those affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Bogo City, Cebu.

“Our prayers are with the families of the deceased, the injured, and all communities affected by this tragedy,” Duterte said.

She said her office will distribute relief aid through OVP satellite offices in Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, Eastern Visayas, Panay and Negros Islands.

Ports, airports operational

All ports and airports in the Visayas remain safe and fully operational following the earthquake that struck Cebu.

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) confirmed on Wednesday that inspections found no visible damage and transport services continue as normal.

“Our colleagues from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the Philippine Ports Authority immediately inspected our airports and ports in the Visayas after the earthquake,” Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said.

“No damage has been reported, so our services for passengers continue without interruption. Nevertheless, we will continue to monitor all DoTr facilities,” he added.

Avoid heritage structures — NHCP

After the 6.9-magnitude earthquake, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) warned people not to enter damaged heritage buildings due to safety hazards.

“Your personal safety is our utmost concern. Do not enter damaged buildings without coordination with site administrators and experts,” the NHCP said, also warning against posting photos online that could aid thieves or vandals.

Caretakers of movable historic objects were advised to secure their premises, use protective gear, and document all damage before attempting retrieval. Objects should be carefully wrapped, labeled, and relocated to secure areas, while detailed inventories conducted to document their condition.

Several centuries-old heritage churches in Cebu suffered significant damage. The Archdiocesan Shrine of Santo Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan partially collapsed, while portions of the Parroquia de San Pedro Apostol in Bantayan fell, captured in viral footage.

Doctors, nurses dispatched

The Department of Health (DoH) has dispatched medical teams to Bogo City and nearby areas to assist residents injured in the earthquake.

In a statement, the DoH said doctors, nurses and other staff from the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and the Cebu South Medical Center have checked in safe and are now on the ground to provide medical support, particularly in Bogo City.

Regional offices of the DoH Centers for Health Development in Central and Eastern Visayas are coordinating with the Office of Civil Defense to ensure a rapid and organized response.

The DoH urged residents in affected areas to follow the instructions of local government units and remain vigilant for possible aftershocks.