Carrier unveils QuantumLeap thermal management solutions at Data Centre World Asia

Carrier, a global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions and part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), will showcase QuantumLeap™, its comprehensive suite of purpose-built thermal management solutions for data centers, at Data Centre World Asia on 8 to 9 October, the region’s largest data center trade exhibition.

“Asia is at the center of the global data revolution, and Carrier is enabling its growth,” said Arun Bhatia, Executive Managing Director – Southeast Asia, Carrier. “QuantumLeap combines advanced liquid and air cooling, intelligent controls and predictive service into one integrated platform. From chip to chiller, we deliver the resilience, efficiency and scalability that operators need to keep pace with AI, hyperscale and sustainability demands.”

Fueled by AI, Asia saw a record $20 billion in cross-border data center investments in 2024, while the regional data center cooling market is projected to reach $7.3 billion by 2031. Carrier’s QuantumLeap platform is designed to help operators meet these growing demands by providing an integrated approach to managing the entire thermal lifecycle of data centers.

Through intelligent cooling, digital controls, and predictive monitoring, QuantumLeap ensures real-time optimization, adaptability, and energy efficiency across operations. The platform is scalable, designed to maximize performance in even the most demanding environments.

Carrier will also debut its liquid cooling solution in Asia for the first time. Compared to traditional air-based systems, liquid cooling supports higher performance, energy efficiency, rack density, and sustainability.

Key QuantumLeap Solutions Include:

Chillers and air handling solutions: Purpose-built for data centers, featuring built-in pumps, rapid capacity recovery, low harmonic VFDs, and sustainable refrigerants with GWP ~1.

Liquid cooling: Coolant distribution units designed for direct-to-chip cooling for high-density AI racks.

Predictive maintenance and service: Carrier’s digital platform, Abound™, minimizes downtime and maximizes performance across the ecosystem.

Infrastructure management and controls: Solutions like Nlyte and Automated Logic help efficiently manage interconnected data center operations.

Carrier will be at stand G30 during Data Centre World Asia. For more information on the company’s full range of data center solutions, visit their official website.