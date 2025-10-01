CAAP: Cebu earthquake leaves airports structurally sound

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Wednesday confirmed that no structural damage was reported in several airports following the magnitude 6.9 offshore earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday night.

Airports inspected included Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), Bacolod Airport, Tacloban Airport, Calbayog Airport, Ormoc Airport, Maasin Airport, and Hilongos Airport. All facilities were found to be structurally sound after the quake.

At MCIA, passengers were promptly evacuated from the terminal around 10:40 p.m. as a safety precaution. They were allowed to re-enter the terminal after thorough inspection and safety assessment confirmed the building’s integrity.