Bulacan’s top 6 most wanted nabbed in joint manhunt operation

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A provincial-level top 6 most wanted person was arrested in San Rafael, Bulacan, on 1 October in a joint manhunt operation, according to reports from the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3).

Alias Joey, 49, a resident of San Ildefonso, Bulacan, was apprehended in Barangay Coral na Bato at around 4:30 AM The suspect was allegedly involved in a shooting incident in Barangay Matimbubong, San Ildefonso, on 15 May 2025.

The operation was carried out by the Tracker Team of the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) – Bulacan PPO, in coordination with the San Ildefonso and San Rafael Municipal Police Stations. Joey was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for murder (Article 248, Revised Penal Code) under Criminal Case No. 5322-M-2025, issued by Judge Maria Maruja P. Narvaiza-Mendoza of the Regional Trial Court Branch 82 in Malolos City, Bulacan. No bail was recommended.

Following the arrest, proper documentation was conducted at the PIU, Bulacan PPO, with a copy of the warrant submitted to the court for legal disposition.

Regional Director Rogelio Peñones commended the Bulacan PNP, led by PCol. Angel Garcillano, for their persistence in tracking wanted individuals and their commitment to ensuring peace and order in the province.