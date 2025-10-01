Boying warns Garma, co-accused to surrender or be 'fugitives'

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla issued a stern warning against former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Royina Garma and her co-accused in the killing of PCSO board secretary Wesley Barayuga, urging them to surrender.

Remulla said the government intends to exhaust all legal means to compel Garma’s return.

“If you don’t surrender, that’s what will happen,” Remulla said, referring to their being considered fugitives if they fail to turn themselves in.

He added the government will pursue measures including an Interpol Red Notice and passport cancellation in connection with the 2020 killing of Barayuga.

Remulla also announced plans to meet with National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago to formally request assistance from the international police agency.

He said the Department of Justice may file a petition to cancel Garma’s passport to revoke her travel documents and force her return to the Philippines.

Garma, currently abroad, was indicted by the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court Branch 279 along with former National Police Commission commissioner Edilberto Leonardo and three police officials on charges of murder and frustrated murder.

Barayuga was ambushed in Mandaluyong City in July 2020 while riding a Mitsubishi Strada back to his residence. He and his driver were shot by one of two masked gunmen riding separate motorcycles near the corner of Calbayog and Malinaw Streets around 3:30 p.m.