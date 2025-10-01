Body of 5-year-old kid found after drowning in Kalinga river

BAGUIO CITY — Search teams have recovered the body of a five-year-old boy who drowned in the Pasil River in Kalinga.

The boy had gone to the river with friends on the morning of 30 September 2025. While playing in the water, he was suddenly swept away by the current around 9:20 AM, authorities said.

His two companions immediately reported the incident to Cagaluan barangay workers, who rushed to the scene. Rescue teams from government agencies and the local community joined the search operation.

At around 8:24 PM, members of the Tabuk City Water Search and Rescue (WASAR) team located the boy in the Chico River in Gatab, Barangay Bantay, Tabuk City. The retrieval was completed at 9:55 PM.

The child’s body was brought to Kalinga Provincial Hospital in Tabuk City for proper handling and identification.