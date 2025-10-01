BingoPlus Foundation expands mental healthcare access

For millions of Filipinos facing anxiety, depression, and acute mental health crises, seeking help remains a daunting challenge due to high costs, limited professional availability, and social stigma.

A 2024 journal in Acta Medica Philippina reported that over 12 million Filipinos suffer from depression and anxiety caused by poverty, disasters, and socio-economic disparities. Despite the high need, there are only two to three mental health workers for every 100,000 Filipinos, according to the National Institute of Health.

To bridge this gap and foster a compassionate community, the BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive Corp., has forged partnerships with two key non-government organizations: LoveYourself and Bridges of Hope.

“At BingoPlus Foundation, we believe in 'multiplying the good' by forging meaningful partnerships that create real impact," said Angela Camins-Wieneke, Executive Director of BingoPlus Foundation. "By combining our resources, we can strengthen our shared mission to make mental health support accessible to everyone, no matter their location or circumstance."

EmbracePLUS

In partnership with LoveYourself, the foundation launched EmbracePLUS, a free mental health helpline serving as the first line of support for individuals battling mental health issues.

Set to begin operations on October 1, EmbracePLUS offers telehealth support and Psychological First Aid (PFA), with dedicated hotlines (Smart: 09082352351, Globe: 09563921924) available daily from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A 24/7 assessment feature via the EmbracePlusPH Facebook page is also in development.

The helpline combines two existing initiatives: LoveYourself’s Embrace Virtual Hub, providing immediate and confidential online support, and BingoPlus Foundation’s KalusuganPLUS, which offers community-based mental health training for first responders in Cebu and General Santos.

"Beyond amplifying awareness, BingoPlus Foundation’s support helps strengthen our capacity for responder training and operations, ensuring our programs are not only immediate but also sustainable," said Dr. Vin Pagtakhan, Founder and Executive Director of LoveYourself. "This collaboration highlights the value of working together across sectors to create stronger and more responsive services."

The partnership is supported by a renewed ₱500,000 commitment from BingoPlus Foundation to fund telehealth associate training and operations for the EmbracePLUS hub.

Bridging hope

Beyond immediate crisis support, BingoPlus Foundation is expanding long-term mental health assistance by partnering with Bridges of Hope, the largest network of private rehabilitation and recovery centers in the Philippines, with over 15 facilities across Luzon and Visayas.

Camins-Wieneke said the foundation is donating laptops, printers, televisions, projectors, fans, music instruments, and other supplies to help Bridges of Hope centers expand capacity. “These are more than just tools; these are instruments of healing, learning, and hope,” she said.

Jon Ty, Chairman and CEO of Bridges of Hope, welcomed the collaboration, saying, “We deeply appreciate BingoPlus commitment to the well being of their patrons and the gaming community as a whole. By working hand in hand with BingoPlus, we can ensure that those who need support have access to the right resources and that our gaming environment is all safe and enjoyable.”

In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month, BingoPlus Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to combat the suffering of millions of Filipinos living with mental health challenges through hotlines, rapid response initiatives, and rehabilitation support, aiming to restore well-being and dignity for every Filipino.