BingoPlus boosts ‘future smart’ scholars

The BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of the gaming company DigiPlus, recently gathered 80 FutureSmart scholars from across the Philippines for its second general assembly, combining academic support with leadership and life-skills training.

The foundation, through its P.L.U.S. (Pioneering Leadership and Uplifting Service) Factor Program, aims to develop the students into community “changemakers” through high-impact workshops.

The assembly featured two main modules: Purpose and Vision, which guided the scholars in aligning their personal goals with future community advocacies, and a public speaking workshop focused on delivery and presentation skills.

“We believe transformation begins when a young person discovers their purpose,” said Jasper Vicencio, president of AB Leisure Exponent and vice president and trustee of the BingoPlus Foundation. “We’re not just offering scholarships. We’re building leaders who can create impact, inspire others, and give back to their communities.”

The program also included insights from beauty queens and advocates. Miss Philippines Cosmo 2025 Chelsea Fernandez and Miss Philippines Supranational 2026 Kat Llegado discussed using their pageant platforms for advocacy. Joie Ann Balaong, partnership director of iVolunteer Philippines, shared how volunteer work helps translate passion into purpose.