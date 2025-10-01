BFAR Region 3 honors champions of marine resource protection in Central Luzon

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Region 3 recognized individuals and organizations that have contributed to the development and protection of Central Luzon’s marine resources during the Gawad Pagkilala awards ceremony held September 30, 2025, at the Mimosa Plus Golfcourse in Clark, Pampanga.

The event, themed “Pangisdaang Masagana, Sapat na Pagkain sa Bawat Pamilya,” was part of the 62nd Fish Conservation Week celebration and the observance of the Maritime and Archipelagic Nation Awareness Month (MANA Mo) in the region.

Thirty-nine cooperatives, fisherfolk associations, fisherfolk leaders, national government agencies, non-government organizations, media partners, and local government units were honored for their contributions to the protection and sustainable use of marine resources.

According to BFAR Region 3, the awards highlight the importance of communities and stakeholders in safeguarding aquatic ecosystems and supporting the livelihoods of families who depend on fishing as their primary source of income.

The Gawad Pagkilala was described as a symbol of unity across sectors in strengthening the fishing industry and ensuring food security. It also served as a reminder that caring for seas, rivers, creeks, and other water bodies directly impacts the nation’s ability to secure food for every household.

“This year’s celebration serves as an inspiration to continue the advocacy for the bountiful fishing industry, food security in every home, and a brighter future for the next generation of Filipinos,” BFAR Region 3 said.