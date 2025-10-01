BBM lauds FL’s vaunted public service

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his admiration for First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and for her contributions that uplift the Philippines and the Filipino people in her own little way.

During the reopening of the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), the President recognized Mrs. Marcos’ ability to pick up from where his mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, left off, noting that it has become a tradition of Marcos governance.

“First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, who again has inherited the tradition of very quick construction projects that actually come in under budget, so that is always something important to her Ilocano husband,” he said.

He noted that projects helmed by Mrs. Marcos have shown “consistency, determination, and optimism.”

“Through her efforts — from providing free medical services through ‘Lab for All,’ to breathing life into the Pasig River, and now the rehabilitation of the PICC — she has shown consistency, determination, and optimism. What a lucky man I am,” he said.

“She carries every initiative with full responsibility, always striving to make things better, always mindful of the people it will serve. Truly, I could not have asked for a better partner in this journey of service,” he added.

“That’s one million points,” Marcos quipped. “That will be my goodwill for a long time to come.”

A blushing First Lady appeared visibly moved by her husband’s words.

In the past six months, Mrs. Marcos has been focused on the renovation of the PICC — the first time in half a century —to coincide with the Philippines’ hosting of the 2026 Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summits.

The PICC will serve as one of the main venues for the gathering of the regional leaders.