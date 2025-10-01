Army engineer rescue units to assist in quake-hit Central Visayas 

The Philippine Army has mobilized 158 personnel from the 53rd Engineer Brigade to support ongoing search and rescue operations in the earthquake-hit Central Visayas Region, following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Tuesday evening.

Army spokesperson Colonel Louie Dema-ala said the troops are now actively conducting operations across multiple areas in Cebu and nearby provinces, where reports of collapsed structures, injuries, and fatalities continue to emerge.

“The Philippine Army continues to monitor the situation in Cebu and will deploy troops as necessary to aid in the government’s search, rescue, and relief operations,” Col. Dema-ala said.

The deployed teams are equipped with an ambulance and mission-essential equipment to provide immediate medical care to victims.

Citing the latest ground reports, Dema-ala said the Army teams have rescued 5 individuals, provided aid to 5 injured, and retrieved 4 cadavers from affected sites.

Army personnel are currently operating in Medellin, Cebu City, and Lapulapu City in Cebu; Brgy. Caradio-an, Himamaylan, Negros Occidental; Sabang II, Allen, Northern Samar; Kuta Kankabato, San Jose, Tacloban City; and Dingle, Iloilo.

These areas were among the hardest hit by the quake and continue to experience aftershocks, complicating rescue and relief efforts.

Demaa-ala noted situation remains fluid, and official updates are still being consolidated from various Army commands in Visayas.