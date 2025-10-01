Anne Curtis makes stylish return to Paris Fashion Week

Anne Curtis has once again brought Filipino pride to the global style stage, gracing this year’s Paris Fashion Week with her signature charm and effortless elegance.

The actress-TV host gave her 21.1 million Instagram followers a peek into her Parisian week, sharing a candid moment of herself in a robe, sunglasses on, coffee and croissant in hand. “Starting my week in Paris! Bonjour! Mabuhay!” she captioned the post, which quickly racked up over 100,000 likes.

From cozy mornings to glamorous evenings, Anne seamlessly transitioned into the whirlwind of high fashion. She was spotted attending major events for Dior Beauty and Lanvin, where she joined an international guest list of celebrities, fashion insiders, and style icons.

This marks Anne’s second appearance at Paris Fashion Week, following her debut in October 2023—a milestone that cemented her presence in the fashion capital of the world. Her return only reinforces her place as one of the Philippines’ most recognizable global style ambassadors.

Over the years, Filipino representation at Paris Fashion Week has grown more visible, with names like Heart Evangelista, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Nadine Lustre, and James Reid also making waves at the prestigious event. Anne’s latest attendance continues this tradition, proudly showcasing Filipino artistry and influence on an international platform.

For Anne Curtis, Paris Fashion Week is not just about fashion—it’s about celebrating culture, creativity, and Filipino pride in one of the most coveted style destinations in the world.