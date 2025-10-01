SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Andrea Brillantes to jump to Kapuso network?

Andrea BrillantesPhotograph courtesy of FB/Andrea Brillantes
Homegrown Kapamilya talent Andrea Brillantes is rumored to be making a gargantuan move in the days to come as she is all poise to jump channel, from ABS-CBN to  GMA-7.

Rumors have it that Brillantes'new management has been negotiating for the actrsss to move to the Kapuso network. It was just a matter of.time that the actress will find hersrlf in a new working environment.

Recall that Brillantes left Star Magic and joined the  talent management which manages Bea Alonzo's career. Currently, Brillantes is casting in the  Kapamilya primetime series FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.

