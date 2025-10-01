Alessandra de Rossi leads star-studded cast in 'Everyone Knows Every Juan'

Acclaimed actress Alessandra de Rossi returns not just in front of the camera but also behind it, wearing her director and producer hats for her latest project, Everyone Knows Every Juan. Opening in cinemas this October 22, the drama-comedy film brings together some of the country’s most respected and seasoned actors in a story that lays bare the chaos, humor, and heartache of a Filipino family.

The Sevilla Siblings

At the heart of the story are the Sevilla siblings, who reunite at their ancestral home a year after the passing of their matriarch, Juaning Sevilla (portrayed by veteran actress Liza Lorena). What begins as an obligatory gathering quickly spirals into a storm of revelations, grudges, and laughter, exposing the fragile ties that bind them.

• Edu Manzano plays Tupe, the eldest at 67. A high-end cosmetic surgeon, he pulls up in a camper van with a face seemingly refreshed by Botox, carrying both pride and baggage.

• Ruby Ruiz is Josie, the second eldest, who dropped out of school and arrives in a tricycle she cannot afford to pay for—until her sister bails her out.

• Gina Alajar portrays Rose, a corporate powerhouse whose sleek red car reflects her success. She also sparks the biggest tension of all: having their mother’s body exhumed for an autopsy.

• Ronnie Lazaro embodies Ramil, the laid-back sibling who drifts from one odd job to another. Fresh from a construction site, he arrives disheveled and hungry, questioning why he even showed up.

• Joel Torre takes on the role of Roel, the once-promising rock star of the family, now battling alcoholism and self-destructive habits while strumming his ‘80s electric guitar as if it were therapy.

• Alessandra de Rossi herself plays Raquel, the youngest at 40-something, sharp-witted and self-proclaimed expert on everything. A law graduate who never took the bar, she sacrificed her own dreams—and her relationship with Alfred (played by JM de Guzman)—to care for their mother until the end.

Secrets, Struggles, and a Shocking Autopsy

Each sibling brings not only a different social standing but also a hidden secret threatening to tear them further apart. The spark that lights the fire? Rose’s decision to have Juaning’s remains exhumed for an autopsy. What she hopes will bring closure instead unleashes anger, suspicion, and chaos.

But the Sevillas aren’t the only players in this drama.

• Angeli Bayani joins the cast as Anna, Juaning’s former caretaker and an escapee from a mental hospital.

• Kelvin Miranda plays Jacob, the gardener who makes a surprising claim to the ancestral home.

• JM de Guzman’s Alfred—Raquel’s partner—stands his ground in defending Jacob against the Sevilla clan’s suspicions.

With the ancestral house crumbling both physically and emotionally around them, deep-seated issues rise to the surface. Long-buried secrets threaten to obliterate what little unity the siblings have left.

A Family Portrait, Filipino Style

Everyone Knows Every Juan offers more than sibling banter and family feuds—it paints a portrait of the Filipino family in all its contradictions: loving yet divisive, humorous yet heartbreaking, proud yet wounded. Through de Rossi’s lens, audiences can expect an unflinching mix of drama, comedy, and intrigue, carried by powerhouse performances from an ensemble cast rarely seen together on the big screen.

As secrets unravel and bonds are tested, the Sevillas remind us of something universal: every family has its share of stories, and every Juan has one worth telling.

Catch Everyone Knows Every Juan in cinemas nationwide starting October 22.