Adamson cruises past Arellano, nears V-League finals

Adamson University remained unscathed in the 2025 V-League Collegiate Challenge, cruising past Arellano University, 25-23, 25-19, 25-16, to take the first win in their best-of-three semifinal series on Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Fueled by a stellar performance from Shaina Nitura, the Lady Falcons extended their dominance to eight straight victories, staying the only unbeaten team in the women’s division and inching closer to a second finals appearance in the tournament organized by Sports Vision.

Nitura poured in 25 points on 22 attacks, adding two service aces and a kill block, along with eight excellent digs and nine excellent receptions, as Adamson steadily gained momentum before dismantling the Lady Chiefs in the third set.

After surviving a nail-biting first set, the Lady Falcons rebounded from a sluggish start in the second, erasing an early 6-11 deficit with a blistering 19-8 finishing run through a balanced offensive attack to seize a commanding 2-0 lead.

Riding the momentum, Adamson unleashed an unstoppable offense in the third set, storming to a 17-7 lead capped by a thunderous Frances Mordi kill that put Arellano away and sealed the sweep.

“First, we praise God for the win. I’m so happy with this because it gives us an advantage to enter the finals,” Adamson coach JP Yude said.

“We still have a game tomorrow so we have to make some adjustments, especially the energy and aggressiveness of our players. Tomorrow, I will push them to get even more aggressive.”

Mordi supported Nitura with 17 points on 14 attacks, two aces, and one block, as the duo carried much of the offensive load for the top-ranked squad from the eliminations.

Fhei Sagaysay orchestrated the offense with 12 excellent sets, while Juris Manuel contributed nine excellent receptions.

For the Lady Chiefs, Crisanta Servidad was the lone double-digit scorer with 10 points on eight attacks and two blocks, while Samantha Tiratira and Heart Villaflores added six points each in the loss.