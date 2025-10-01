AC Health expands cancer program with Taiwanese partners

Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AC Health), a unit of Ayala Corp., is looking to expand advanced oncology treatment options for patients at Healthway Cancer Care Hospital (HCCH) with Taiwan’s largest healthcare group, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital (CGMH).

The company said on Wednesday that the tie-up covers a cross-border patient referral program, clinical knowledge exchange, and collaboration on data and outcomes.

Under the agreement, HCCH will refer eligible patients to CGMH’s Proton and Radiation Therapy Center, with care coordinators on both sides assisting with logistics and other requirements.

“Proton Beam Therapy offers a highly precise way to target tumors, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue and reducing side effects,” AC Health said, noting its benefits for tumors near critical organs like the lungs, spinal cord, heart, and brain.

The partnership also includes virtual case conferences and tumor boards, allowing physicians to discuss complex cases, as well as clinical rotations and observerships for HCCH doctors at CGMH, with a focus on radiation oncology and proton beam therapy.

HCCH and CGMH will collaborate on joint research by sharing de-identified clinical outcomes for referred patients, helping advance the understanding of cancer treatments and their effectiveness.

HCCH has previously partnered with global institutions such as the US-based City of Hope and Singapore’s National Cancer Centre.