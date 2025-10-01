AboitizPower renovates Mariveles school

A public-private partnership between AboitizPower subsidiaries and the local government has led to the renovation of a learning center and the donation of new computer equipment to Alion Elementary School in Mariveles.

GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. (GNPD) and GNPower Mariveles Energy Center Ltd. Co. (GMEC), both private limited partnerships under AboitizPower, renovated the school’s Learning Hub Facility and provided 10 brand-new desktop computer sets.

Jeps Mendoza, Reputation and Stakeholder Management Manager for GNPD and GMEC, said the project aims to boost the facility’s capacity to offer modern teaching capabilities. The hub is expected to serve as a resource center for both students and teachers.

“These hubs aim to bridge educational gaps, promote digital literacy, empower students with resources, and foster community engagement and knowledge sharing,” Mendoza said.

The upgraded facility will now offer a supportive learning environment with internet access, digital tools, equipment and volunteer tutors to supplement formal education, particularly in distance learning settings or for underserved communities.

Mendoza and other AboitizPower officials formally turned over the facility to Mariveles Vice Mayor Jesse Concepcion in a ceremony witnessed by Councilor Danilo Banal and Mariveles Public Schools District Supervisor Dr. Roger De Padua.

Concepcion called the turnover a “step forward for education” in Alion Elementary School and the entire Municipality of Mariveles, and expressed gratitude to AboitizPower for its continued support to the local government.