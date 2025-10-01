AboitizPower boosts Alion Elementary with new Learning Hub, computers

AboitizPower private limited partnerships GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. (GNPD) and GNPower Mariveles Energy Center Ltd. Co. (GMEC) renovated the Learning Hub Facility and donated 10 brand-new desktop computer sets to Alion Elementary School.

According to AboitizPower GNPD and GMEC Reputation and Stakeholder Management (RSM) Manager Jeps Mendoza, the project aims to boost the Learning Hub Facility’s capacity to provide modern teaching capabilities.

Mendoza, along with other officials of AboitizPower, formally turned over the upgraded facility to Vice Mayor Jesse Concepcion. The event was witnessed by Councilor Danilo Banal and Mariveles Public Schools District Supervisor Dr. Roger De Padua.

Concepcion said the ceremonial turnover of the Learning Hub Facility is a step forward for education in Alion Elementary School and the entire Municipality of Mariveles. He thanked AboitizPower for its continuing support to the local government.

The Learning Hub is expected to serve as a vital resource center for both students and teachers in Alion Elementary School.

Mendoza added that the facility will now offer a supportive and conducive environment for learning, with resources such as internet access, digital tools, equipment, and volunteer tutors to supplement formal education, particularly in distance learning settings and underserved communities.

“These hubs aim to bridge educational gaps, promote digital literacy, empower students with resources, and foster community engagement and knowledge sharing,” he said.