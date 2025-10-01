54 rebel returnees issued safe passage

Cagayan de Oro City — The government formally issued Safe Conduct Passes (SCP) to 54 former New People’s Army rebels in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, as part of its ongoing peace and reconciliation efforts.

The SCPs were distributed to the former rebels, who are all amnesty applicants, in a ceremony at the Kaamulan Capitol Grounds. It provides applicants with temporary protection, security and mobility while their amnesty applications are being processed.

This ensures they can safely participate in legal procedures and reintegration activities without fear of arrest or reprisal.

Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Gean Yvish Ladesma, who led the distribution, said the SCP “stands as a symbol of the government’s promise to uphold the safety and welfare of those pursuing a peaceful and renewed life.”

Regional Prosecutor Merlynn Barola-Uy, chairwoman of the Local Amnesty Board for Cagayan de Oro City, was present to explain the application process and clarify the privileges granted under the program.

She cited that the SCP includes the suspension of any existing reward system related to the applicants, in accordance with the National Amnesty Commission’s rules.

The 89th Infantry Battalion played a significant role in the process. Lt. Col. Antonio Bulao, the battalion’s commanding officer, confirmed that four of the applicants were under the custody of the 89th IB, underscoring the unit’s commitment to guiding and supporting the former rebels as they transition back into mainstream society.