Zobel Family celebrates bright beginnings at Azuela High Street

The Zobel family took center stage in Davao City as Azuela High Street officially opened its doors with the ceremonial “Bright Beginnings” launch and Christmas lighting event, marking the start of weekend holiday festivities. The launch also drew key members of the Alcantara and Floirendo families.

The event showcased the latest additions to Davao’s lifestyle scene, including Mindanao’s first Matcha Tokyo, Butter by MomBakes, Hao Tang Hot Pot, and Dreamnest Café.

“Azuela High Street represents our commitment to creating vibrant community destinations in Davao, where commerce, culture, and everyday living come together,” said Yeng Tupaz, Ayala Land Head for Central Luzon & Vismin Estates. “With every new shop and experience, we bring people closer to the vision of Azuela Cove as Davao’s premier seaside lifestyle estate.”

Edith Alcantara, President & CEO of Alsons Land, highlighted the Zobel family’s enduring legacy in Davao: “For the Alcantara Group, Azuela is about building on our family’s legacy in Davao while looking ahead to the city’s bright future. This milestone is not just about new shops or festivities, but about creating spaces where families and communities thrive.”

Already home to favorites like Finca Café, Lash in the City, TUF Barber, and Baker’s Aesthetics, Azuela High Street is poised to become a major hub for dining, wellness, and leisure.

With more shops and events planned in the coming months, the Zobel-led Azuela High Street aims to remain a central destination where families, friends, and the wider community can celebrate both everyday moments and special occasions.