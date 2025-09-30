Yabang Pinoy at 20: Celebrating two decades of Filipino pride

For the past 20 years, Yabang Pinoy has been at the heart of a movement that dares Filipinos to live proudly, unapologetically, and meaningfully. Founded in 2005 by a group of young advocates, the initiative began as a call to action—that national pride must be more than a slogan, but a way of life reflected sa isip, sa salita, at sa gawa (in thoughts, in words, and in deeds).

Today, Yabang Pinoy celebrates its 20th anniversary with a vibrant lineup of events, bold collaborations, and a reinvigorated call for Filipinos everywhere to make nation-building part of their everyday choices.

Building a Movement, One Filipino at a Time

From its earliest bazaars championing local entrepreneurs to nationwide youth camps that shaped advocates and leaders, Yabang Pinoy has never been just an organization—it is a movement.

JM Jose, Head of Projects & Partnerships, reflects on the milestone:

“Our greatest accomplishment is the leaders, advocates, and volunteers we’ve met and worked with along the way. They discovered their passions and built their paths with the help of YP’s training and experiences. These individuals continue to embody the ‘Filipino First’ mindset, which is the very heart of our movement.”

For Yabang Pinoy, success is not measured by the number of projects but by the ripple effect of the people they’ve inspired.

Spotlight on Filipino Creativity

At the anniversary press conference, the organization unveiled “Filipino Brands in Focus,” a panel highlighting entrepreneurs who have turned their ideas into powerful cultural statements.

One such voice was Ann Poco, co-founder of lifestyle brand Gouache. What began as a single handmade camera bag has grown into a thriving social enterprise rooted in Marikina’s tradition of craftsmanship. To mark Yabang Pinoy’s 20th year, Gouache and the movement are launching a collaboration line of bags that will fund the planting of 100,000 Bitaog trees along the Bacnotan Riverway in La Union—a nod to sustainability and nation-building.

Also joining the panel was Ali Sangalang, creative storyteller and co-founder of Linya-Linya. Known for his clever shirts and witty one-liners, Ali transformed humor and culture into a brand that resonates deeply with Filipinos. Beyond retail, he’s also behind music and design ventures like Big Fuzz and Puddy Rock Studio. In collaboration with Yabang Pinoy, Linya-Linya is launching the Live Proud shorts collection, a line designed to embody everyday Filipino pride.

Two Decades of Milestones

Since its founding, Yabang Pinoy has created flagship programs that shaped both culture and commerce.

• Global Pinoy Bazaar: From modest beginnings, it grew into the premier platform for Filipino-made products, bridging consumers with entrepreneurs through shared national pride.

• Philippine Cinema Sessions: A dialogue space for filmmakers, actors, and creatives to examine the state and future of local cinema.

• Y.A.B.A.N.G. Camp: A youth leadership program training young Filipinos to carry the “Filipino First” values into their chosen fields.

• 7107 Program: A travel and livelihood initiative exploring hidden Philippine destinations while supporting grassroots communities.

Patrick Joson, Yabang Pinoy Director, recalls the early days of Global Pinoy Bazaar:

“It started small, in modest venues, but eventually grew into larger curated events with more diverse brands. The spirit has always been the same—to champion consumer revolution by giving Filipinos a space to support one another.”

The Next Chapter: 2025 Events

To close its anniversary year, Yabang Pinoy rolls out a festive season of events designed to spotlight Filipino pride:

• 27th Global Pinoy Bazaar — Oct 2–5, 2025, Palm Drive Activity Center, Glorietta, Makati

• 6th PH Cinema Session — Oct 5 & 12, 2025, Linya Linya HQ, Libis, Quezon City

• Global Pinoy Alabang Fair — Oct 17–19, 2025, Alabang Town Center

• 28th Global Pinoy Bazaar — Nov 20–23, 2025, Palm Drive Activity Center, Glorietta 2, Makati

• 29th Global Pinoy Bazaar — Nov 27–30, 2025, Shangri-La Plaza Mall, Mandaluyong

Living Proudly, Every Day

For two decades, Yabang Pinoy has stood for one simple but powerful truth: living proudly means living Filipino. As it enters its third decade, the movement continues to call on every Filipino to integrate pride into their daily lives—through the products they buy, the stories they tell, and the choices they make.

This Christmas season, the message is clear:

Choose Filipino. Shop proudly. Live proudly.