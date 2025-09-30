Walter Bacareza named VP for Corporate Affairs at PhilHealth

Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has announced key leadership appointments within its corporate structure.

Walter R. Bacareza has been designated as the new Vice President for the Corporate Affairs Group, the agency confirmed.

Dr. Israel Francis A. Pargas remains PhilHealth’s official spokesperson, ensuring continuity in the agency’s communication efforts. Additionally, Rey T. Balena has been appointed as Senior Manager for the Corporate Marketing Department.

To facilitate timely and coordinated responses to all media inquiries, including interview requests, the agency has requested that communications be routed through its designated channels.