Vice Ganda Joins 'Bubble Gang'

After years of wishful thinking and playful exchanges, the long-awaited crossover between Vice Ganda and GMA’s Bubble Gang is finally happening.

The Unkabogable Star dropped a playful hint on Instagram Stories when she posted a photo of a bouquet of white roses with a note that read:

“Dear Vice, Thank you for guesting. Batang Bubble ka na!”

While the sender remained anonymous, Vice simply captioned the post with a smiling face and heart emoji—sending fans into a frenzy.

Wish come true

On Tuesday, a Bubble Gang executive confirmed to GMA News Online that Vice Ganda is officially set to guest on the country’s longest-running comedy show.

“Yes, he will,” the executive said in a Viber message.

For Vice, the guesting is a dream fulfilled. In a 2023 interview with GMA Integrated News, she admitted that appearing on Bubble Gang was on her bucket list:

“Nag-aantay lang din naman ako ng imbitasyon at saka kung anong gagawin.”

That dream gained momentum after Michael V. appeared on It’s Showtime in August 2023, where he teased about the exciting “possibilities” of Vice guesting on Bubble Gang. Soon after, the veteran comedian publicly expressed hopes to see Vice join their iconic sketch show.

A landmark comedy moment

Bubble Gang, now celebrating its 30th year, continues to make waves with its mix of satire and pop culture parodies—most recently with its viral spoof of Ciala and Cornee Dismaya, the contractors embroiled in corruption probes. Having Vice Ganda, one of the biggest comedy stars of this generation, grace the show is set to be a milestone moment for Philippine television.

As Vice Ganda officially becomes a “Batang Bubble,” fans can expect nothing less than laughter, camp, and comedic brilliance when two titans of Pinoy comedy finally share the same stage.