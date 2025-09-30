US basketball envoys Sam Vincent, Taj McWilliams-Franklin visit Philippines to inspire youth

American basketball stars Sam Vincent and Taj McWilliams-Franklin are in the Philippines this week to lead a series of basketball clinics and leadership seminars aimed at empowering young Filipino athletes as part of the U.S. Department of State’s Sports Envoy Program.

Vincent, an NBA champion with the Boston Celtics in 1986, and McWilliams-Franklin, a two-time WNBA champion with the Detroit Shock in 2008 and the Minnesota Lynx in 2011, are also set to participate in the Philippine Basketball Association’s (PBA) 50th anniversary festivities in Quezon City. Both players transitioned to coaching after their professional careers, bringing with them decades of experience to share with the next generation.

The activities, held in partnership with local governments, will take place in Alaminos City, Pangasinan and Pasig City, Metro Manila. Organizers said the clinics will not only teach basketball fundamentals but also highlight leadership, dedication, and teamwork.

“Basketball has long been a shared passion between Americans and Filipinos. Through the U.S. Sports Envoys program in the Philippines, we celebrate that connection while also empowering young people with the leadership, dedication, and teamwork skills that sports uniquely provide,” U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Y. Robert Ewing said.

The U.S. State Department said the Sports Envoy Program has sent more than 300 professional athletes representing 24 different sports to communities worldwide since its launch in 2005. The initiative is designed to promote people-to-people ties and use sports as a platform to inspire leadership and strengthen bilateral relations.

The visit underscores basketball’s enduring role as a cultural bridge between the United States and the Philippines, two countries bound by a deep love for the sport.