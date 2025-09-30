Union leaders push for cement’s safeguard duty to protect jobs

Two notable unions in the local cement industry are backing the proposed safeguard duty for imported cement products being pushed by the Cement Manufacturers’ Association of the Philippines (CeMAP), emphasizing that the measure is needed to protect Filipino jobs and secure the future of local manufacturers.

Boni Lesniana, representing the Federation of Rank-and-File Cement Employees Union (FRSEU) and SENTRO, said workers fully support the safeguard duty to protect the cement industry and the people who depend on it.

“We agree that a safeguard duty for imported cement products should be imposed to further support members of the cement workers union in the country,” Lesniana said. “This would further support the local cement industry, which has been providing jobs to our members. Long live our workers!”

Impact of cheap exports

For his part, Cris Marquez, also from FRSEU, expressed concern about the impact of cheap imports on local jobs and manufacturers.

“Bilang manggagawa sa industriya ng semento, ang FRSEU ay sumasang-ayon sa pag-impose ng anti-dumping duties ng Pilipinas sa mga imported na semento galing sa ibang bansa, hindi lang Vietnam (As workers in the cement industry, FRSEU agrees with the Philippines’ imposition of anti-dumping duties on cement coming not only from Vietnam but from other countries as well),” Marquez said.

“Ito ay malaking panganib sa mga local na manufacturer na kasalukuyan nating nararanasan. Ang pag-alis at pagbaba ng taripa ng mga imported na semento ay magdudulot ng pagkasira sa local na cement producer sa Pilipinas. Ang FRSEU ay sumusuporta sa mga safeguard duties na ito (This is a major concern currently being experienced by local manufacturers. The ridding and/or lowering of tariff duties on imported cement will do damage to Philippine cement producers. FRSEU supports these safeguard duties),” he stressed.

The unions also raised concerns over layoffs. As local manufacturers struggle to compete with cheap imports, workers are already feeling the impact. Slower operations have led to job losses, and more layoffs may follow if the industry continues to weaken.

Protecting Filipino workers

For these union leaders, the safeguard duty is about protecting Filipino workers and keeping the cement industry alive.

Other labor groups across the country are expected to echo similar sentiments in the coming days, signaling a growing wave of support for protective measures in the industry.

On Monday, CeMAP official Renato Baja refuted claims made by the United Filipino Cement Consumers that cement prices have increased because of the safeguard duty.