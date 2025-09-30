UAAP Season 88 opens at Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub

UAAP Football Tournament Commissioner Rely San Agustin added that having the UAAP community as the first to use the new facilities is a source of pride. “We believe these improvements will significantly enhance the overall experience for players and supporters, fostering greater engagement and passion for the sport,” he said.

Beyond football, AVSH continues to grow as a multi-sport destination. The Santé Fitness Lab offers advanced training and recovery technology, while the Aquatic Center features an Olympic-sized pool and warm-up pool for competition, training, and leisure. The Athlete’s House provides 30 rooms for training camps, visiting athletes, and families, ensuring convenient access to the hub’s amenities.

The facility also promotes active living through its #VermosaActiveLife program, which combines sports, wellness, and community engagement. Upcoming highlights include the Velocity Relay Race, the Victory Games, car-free weekends, the Vitality Retreat at the sports hotel, and Streat Jam, a food truck fair set to launch this month.

With its modern infrastructure and diverse programs, AVSH aims to establish itself as the premier sports and wellness hub in the South — a place where athletes and families alike can move, compete, and thrive.