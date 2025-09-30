UAAP Season 88 opens at Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 officially opened at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub (AVSH) with the women’s football tournament, featuring a match between rivals Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University.
The season opener also marked the debut of AVSH’s new grandstand, designed to elevate both player and spectator experience. The facility complements the hub’s Athletics Center, which includes a FIFA-certified football field and an IAAF-certified track oval. The grandstand has a seating capacity of 1,200 and is equipped with amenities such as a premium players’ dugout, modern showers, recovery areas, secure storage, and a media center.
“We are thrilled to host the Women’s Football teams’ first UAAP game this season at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub and have the players and their team supporters enjoy the newly completed dugout facility, the media room, and bleachers,” said Nona Torres, Vermosa Senior Project Development Head. “Our mission at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub has always been to provide world-class sports facilities for all types of athletes, for all levels of play, and be a platform for grassroots sports development.”
UAAP Football Tournament Commissioner Rely San Agustin added that having the UAAP community as the first to use the new facilities is a source of pride. “We believe these improvements will significantly enhance the overall experience for players and supporters, fostering greater engagement and passion for the sport,” he said.
Beyond football, AVSH continues to grow as a multi-sport destination. The Santé Fitness Lab offers advanced training and recovery technology, while the Aquatic Center features an Olympic-sized pool and warm-up pool for competition, training, and leisure. The Athlete’s House provides 30 rooms for training camps, visiting athletes, and families, ensuring convenient access to the hub’s amenities.
The facility also promotes active living through its #VermosaActiveLife program, which combines sports, wellness, and community engagement. Upcoming highlights include the Velocity Relay Race, the Victory Games, car-free weekends, the Vitality Retreat at the sports hotel, and Streat Jam, a food truck fair set to launch this month.
With its modern infrastructure and diverse programs, AVSH aims to establish itself as the premier sports and wellness hub in the South — a place where athletes and families alike can move, compete, and thrive.