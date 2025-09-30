Tsunami, aftershocks possible after 6.7-magnitude quake

Tsunami and aftershocks are possible following the 6.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Bogo City, Cebu on Tuesday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The public is advised to stay away from the beach and avoid going to the coastal areas of the following provinces: Leyte, Cebu, and Biliran.

Meanwhile, residents whose houses are located very close to the shoreline in these provinces are also instructed to move further inland.

In addition, owners of boats in harbors, estuaries, or shallow coastal waters in the affected provinces are advised to secure their vessels and stay away from the waterfront.

“Boats already at sea during this period should remain offshore in deep waters until further notice,” PHIVOLCS added.

The earthquake, which struck Bogo City at 9:59 p.m., was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

Intensity III was felt in San Fernando, Cebu, while Intensity VI was recorded in Cebu City, Cebu, and Villaba, Leyte.