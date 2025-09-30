The Observatory showroom brings Shibuya to Mandaluyong

Federal Land NRE Global Inc. (FNG) on Tuesday officially launched The Observatory Sales Pavilion, a showroom previewing its upcoming 4.5-hectare eponymous mixed-use development.

Located along Pioneer Street in Manaluyong, The Observatory is envisioned as a community integrating residential towers, retail, and office spaces, all inspired by architectural and design elements of Tokyo’s Shibuya district.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured remarks from FNG executives, Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya, and former Mandaluyong City Mayor Benjamin Abalos.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, FNG vice chairman Yusuke Hirano said, “Today, we are officially launching The Observatory Sales Pavilion, the result of hard work by our Filipino and Japanese teams, side by side, guided by a shared vision. When Federal Land and Nomura Real Estate formed this joint venture, we committed to bringing new value to the Philippines. This showroom is proof of that promise. Here, Japanese precision meets Filipino creativity, building something modern and lasting.”

Long-term investment in central Metro Manila

The Observatory will eventually have nine buildings — eight residential towers and one commercial tower — anchored by a shopping mall and surrounding retail spaces.

Groundbreaking for the commercial component took place in July this year. The mall is designed to emphasize open-air, al fresco experiences, with views of the Pasig River and the Taguig City skyline. It is scheduled for completion in 2028, while the entire Observatory complex is targeted for completion by 2045.

In the Sales Pavilion model units showcased the variety of residential offerings within the development, starting with the Sora Tower, slated for completion in 2030. Units range from compact studios to three-bedroom layouts, spanning 31 to 150 square meters. Each is designed according to the Japanese principle of kaizen — continuous improvement. A distinctive feature is the inclusion of a genkan, a traditional entryway where residents and guests leave their shoes.

Prices range from P8 million to P60 million, with flexible payment terms available. One option allows buyers to pay 20 percent equity in monthly installments during the first five years, with a lump sum payable afterward through a bank loan. Monthly payments can be as low as P11,000 during the first year.