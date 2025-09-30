The ‘Cool Entrepreneur,’ Ralph of Ralph’s

About a week ago, I was invited to a press conference at Ralph’s, the country’s leading merchant for imported wines and spirits, to promote its upcoming 22nd perennially sold-out annual The Grand Wine Experience 2025 on 14 November at the Grand Ballroom of Resorts World, billed as the only one of its kind in the world. This is organized annually not to make money for Ralph’s but simply to introduce connoisseurs and aspiring would-bes to the latest, well-curated selections of fine wines and spirits.

You might wonder why in heaven’s name I, generally a straitlaced, nothing-but-business professional, would cover such an event? After all, I am not by any means a wine connoisseur, but neither am I a teetotaler. I must confess I do enjoy an occasional glass of wine or two, or a very cold bottle of beer, in the company of friends while chatting anxiously about our continuing travails in the never-ending saga and widening drama of “esteemed” legislators implicated in the outrageous flood control scams.

But an invitation from a very dear friend whose family is involved in the business was too irresistible to turn down. So off I went to the press conference in the middle of a rainy afternoon, which by the time I arrived at Ralph’s on Arnaiz Avenue, was already going full steam with a bunch of fellow press people happily chatting away during the Q&A, properly fueled by a variety of excellent premium wines. Hmm… certainly another good reason to be present.

Soon enough, I found myself seated beside Ralph Joseph, the founder and still very much the moving spirit behind Ralph’s since he started the business 50 years ago. Not being an entrepreneur myself, I thought an up-close and personal interview of a highly successful homegrown, self-taught, gutsy, visionary entrepreneur like Ralph Joseph — who prefers to be referred to simply as “cool” when asked his formula for success — would be of great interest to budding entrepreneurs and other “wish-I-was” professional jocks like me.

So I’m sharing with you folks my impressions and some snippets of Ralph’s entertaining, irreverent, and at times cheeky, interview, which by the way is properly limited only to quotable quotes to keep the irrepressible Ralph out of trouble… heh, heh, heh.

The genesis of Ralph’s was in November 1975 when right after finishing school, upon the advice of his late elder brother, Bobby, to “never have a boss,” Ralph parlayed P25,000 into putting up Philippine Wine Merchants, a one-shop retail operation on a Pasay City property owned by the family business, Tamaraw Studios, which Ralph instinctively felt reflected his “lifestyle.”

He stocked up on an inventory of imported premium wines and spirits to cater mainly to well-heeled clients. Today, Ralph’s is a nationwide retail chain of eleven, well-curated imported wine and spirits stores, present in several Metro Manila locations and Boracay, Cebu, Clark, coupled with a direct selling online network.

Ralph’s business philosophy and operating style can be succinctly summarized as follows: Be quick to spot opportunities; be resilient when in a rough patch; be tough when necessary; network extensively; and compete based on quality, price and volume, but above all be honest.

A case in point: When he started the business, the Philippines was in the throes of a debt crisis and foreign exchange was tight. Ralph quickly realized he was in a market flooded with counterfeit wines, which, then as now, it seems, was “loosened” up by the highly questionable tactics of the smugglers in cahoots with import authorities.

Fortuitously, as the country was gearing up to host an IMF Conference, he promised the hotels that were reluctant to stock up on imported, high-quality wines for fear of being stuck with unsold expensive inventory that he would purchase their unsold imported stocks, which cemented his reputation as a reliable partner-supplier of fine wines and spirits.

His take on the current brewing political storm: President BBM and FL Liza will definitely straighten out the wrinkles in the administration and excel in the last three years of BBM’s term.

On Ralph’s corporate governance, business continuity, and succession: like most successful, maturing family-owned enterprises ready to take a leap onto the next stage of development, he is open to taking on an objective professional third-party governance advisor.

His parting advice to entrepreneurs: enjoy life!