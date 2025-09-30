SOCEX drives success at 18th Reggie Padua Cup

The 18th Reggie Padua Cup Invitational Golf Tournament tees off on Wednesday, 1 October, at Hallow Ridge Filipinas Golf Inc., bringing together UP Triskelion alumni for a day of competition, camaraderie, and charity.

While the tournament itself draws top golfers, much of its smooth execution is credited to SOCEX Consulting Corporation, which returns as the official partner for resources, event management, and capacity building.

SOCEX is overseeing every aspect of the event, including the highly anticipated Hole-in-One challenges, which have drawn renewed sponsorship from major car and golf brands.

Their reputation for precision and professionalism has helped elevate the tournament beyond sports, ensuring participants can compete while supporting the Hematology Unit of the National Children’s Hospital.

“At SOCEX, we treat all our stakeholders with the highest regard. It is not just about creating programs; it is about building trustworthy partnerships that touch lives,” said Poch Calimag, CEO of SOCEX Consulting Corporation.

With SOCEX at the helm, the Reggie Padua Cup promises not only a competitive day on the greens but also a meaningful contribution to a worthy cause, reinforcing both the spirit of Triskelion brotherhood and the company’s commitment to impactful community engagement.