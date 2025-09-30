Sinag Maynila 2025 honors bold Filipino filmmakers

The Sinag Maynila Film Festival returned with its 7th edition this year, shining the spotlight on Filipino creativity with the theme “Sine Lokal, Pang-Internasyonal!”(Local Films for International Screens). The festival celebrated homegrown talent with its most diverse lineup yet—61 films spanning feature-length works, documentaries, and student shorts.

Festival founder Wilson Tieng expressed his delight at the record-breaking submissions. “The enthusiasm from the filmmaking community is exactly what Sinag Maynila is all about,” he said. Meanwhile, Cannes-winning director and festival co-founder Brillante Mendoza noted he was “thrilled” to see the festival continue its mission of showcasing vibrant local films with world-class potential.

Big Winners in the Feature Film Category

Veteran filmmaker Joel Lamangan’s Madawag Ang Landas Patungong Pag-asaemerged as the festival’s big winner, clinching Best Film, along with top honors for Best Actress (Rita Daniela), Best Screenplay (Eric Ramos), Best Music (Von De Guzman), and Best Production Design (Jay Custodio).

Topel Lee also stood out, earning Best Director for Jeongbu, which swept the technical categories of Best Cinematography (AB Garcia), Best Editing (Crishel Desuasido, RIP), and Best Sound (Fatima Nerikka Salim and Immanuel Verona). JM De Guzman won Best Actor for his gripping performance in Selda Tres, which also bagged the coveted People’s Choice Award.

Documentaries with Impact

In the open category, Giovanni Piolo Rayla’s Oscar’s Recipe won Best Documentary, while Mga Bayaning Ayta by Donnie Sacueza received the Jury Prize. The student division celebrated young voices, awarding Best Documentary to Sa Wakas, Kasama by Janno Pelias, with runner-up honors for Kyle Dexter Millave’s Pendiyente and Romeo and Julie. Special recognition was also given to Daungan ng mga Naghihintay by Kaila Arvi Ariston.

Short Films That Captured Imagination

Daniel Dela Cruz’s Ang Gadya Sang Suba (The Tale of the River Monster) took home Best Short Film (Open Category), while JP Corton’s animated entry Nagahanaw Na Mga Aninipot (Vanishing Fireflies) received the Jury Prize for Animation. A special performance citation went to Drag Race Philippines Season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole for her unforgettable role in Lip Sync Assassin.

In the student short film category, Trinie Archie Garcia’s Taga-taga (Praying Mantis) earned Best Student Short Film, while Kristal Kaye Tagle’s Walahanon (Left) won the Jury Prize. Rising talent Phillip Altejos was also cited for his performance in Boi.

Celebrating a Vibrant Local Film Scene

The festival’s jury was composed of respected names: Zig Dulay, Baby Ruth Villarama, and Tito Valiente for the full-length and documentary categories; Rica Arevalo, Dr. Kei Tan, and Juvy Ann Clarito for shorts. The selection committee included Tito Valiente, Ryanne Murcia, and Juliet Cuizon Licaros.

Screenings took place across Gateway, Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Antipolo, SM Mall of Asia, SM Fairview, Market! Market!, and Trinoma, further expanding the festival’s reach.

Sinag Maynila 2025 not only honored excellence but also reaffirmed its mission: to give Filipino filmmakers a platform where local stories can echo on the global stage. As the winners took their bows, one thing was clear—Philippine cinema continues to burn brightly, lighting the path toward global recognition.