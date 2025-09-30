Senator Bong Go backs bigger budget for OVP

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Monday, expressed full support for the Office of the Vice President (OVP), advocating for an increased budget to empower Vice President Sara Duterte as a “working Vice President” during the Senate deliberations on the proposed 2026 national budget.

“For this year 2025, we pushed to restore the funding. For the record lang po, Madam Vice President, mayroon lang po akong babanggitin lang po sa inyo. For this year, ibig sabihin ito po ‘yung last year na budget deliberation. Gusto ko lang pong ipakita sa screen ‘yung 2025 NEP ninyo na proposed budget, ‘yung 2025 na NEP ninyo, ‘yon po ‘yung proposed budget ninyo for this year sa 2025. Pagdating po rito after the GAB, ibig sabihin after dumaan po sa Lower House, ginawa pong P733 Million. So ibig pong sabihin na nabawasan po pagdating dito sa Senado, ito po ‘yung sa 2025,” Go said during his manifestation.

He recalled that the Senate had sought to restore the OVP’s funding after the House of Representatives reduced its proposed budget during the previous year’s budget deliberations.

"We pushed to restore the funding for Socio Economic Programs of the OVP which was cut by the Lower House dahil alam natin na malaking tulong po ito sa mga mahahalagang programa ng OVP na may direktang benepisyo sa ating mga kababayan. From the proposed P2 Billion in the NEP, OVP only received P733 million in the 2025 GAA. Hindi napondohan o binawasan po ang pondo sa mga programa na pangtulong po sa ating mga kababayan,” Go said.

He also shared that he had sent a letter to then Senate Finance Committee Chair Sen. Grace Poe, requesting the restoration of the OVP’s budget.

“In fact, I wrote a letter to the Finance Chair, Sen. Grace Poe, to restore funding for the OVP. Nakakalungkot lang po na hindi ito napagbigyan, majority rules dito at minsan po’y small BiCam po ang nagde-decide. Marami po sanang natulungan ito kung na-approve yung (dagdag na) budget,” he added, holding up the letter during his speech.

Go emphasized that the role of the vice president should not be viewed as merely ceremonial.

“Sa totoo lang po, inihahalal po ang Vice President hindi lamang para umupo sa pwesto at maging spare tire, inihahalal po siya para maging working VP para maglingkod at tumugon sa pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan,” he said.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026, Go reiterated his strong support for the OVP’s proposed budget.

“That is why, for next year, I urge the Senate to support the budget of the OVP in full. Napakaliit po ng increase, 1% lang po. Pero alam naman natin na marami pong matutulungan,” he said.

He also reminded fellow lawmakers that public office is a position of service, not of privilege.

“Lahat tayo na nasa gobyerno -- public servants. We are meant to serve the Filipino people. Basic mandate po ang tumulong, lalung-lalo na po sa mga nangangailangan ng social services. Nakikita ko po ‘yan, mahaba ang pumipila sa kanyang (VP’s) mga satellite office,” he said, citing the high volume of constituents seeking assistance from the OVP’s regional offices.

Go ended his remarks by reaffirming his support for Duterte and her office.