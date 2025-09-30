Senate to call Romualdez, Co

Senate President Pro Tempore and Blue Ribbon Committee Chair Panfilo Lacson announced on Tuesday that resigned representative Elizaldy Co and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez will be invited to the next Senate hearing into alleged corruption in flood control projects.

Lacson said the invitations demonstrate the committee’s commitment to impartiality, dispelling claims the Blue Ribbon probe is targeting, favoring, and even “protecting” some personalities.

“For the next hearing, we will send an invitation letter to his (Co’s) address. Now we know he is abroad and will not show up. If that is the case, we will issue a subpoena, and then a show-cause order,” Lacson said in an interview in Filipino and English on Net25.

“We are not covering up for anyone,” he added.

Lacson said that failure to comply with the show-cause order could result in a contempt citation and an arrest warrant.

Regarding Romualdez, Lacson said his invitation will be formally coursed through House Speaker Faustino Dy III, honoring the longstanding inter-parliamentary courtesy between the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The Blue Ribbon Committee is currently awaiting further developments before scheduling its next hearing.

Lacson reaffirmed that the committee will press on with hearings as long as significant developments arise, vowing to stay impartial and let the evidence guide the probe.

Lacson stood firm against claims of bias, saying, “I will not be distracted by the noise saying that I am partial, that I am covering up for or targeting someone. My guiding principle is to go where the evidence leads me, and to do the right thing.”

“Nobody is being targeted. Neither will anyone be shielded or spared. No matter how unpopular, even painful to me, to hear the names of my colleagues being implicated by resource persons, I will not be deterred,” he said.

Lacson said the developments in the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) where former Philippine National Police Chief Rodolfo Azurin has replaced Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong as adviser, will not affect the Blue Ribbon’s investigations.

Though saddened by Magalong’s resignation, Lacson expressed optimism about Azurin’s appointment, noting his experience and integrity.

“Generals Azurin and Magalong worked directly under me when I headed the PNP. I know their work ethic, integrity, and work experience,” he said.